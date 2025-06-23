FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

FC Porto will be facing Al-Ahly in their final group phase game in the FIFA Club World Cup this evening with the Portuguese outfit in the third place in the table. Check online and TV viewing options for FIFA Club World Cup 2025 below.

Football Ashwani Mishra| Jun 23, 2025 12:19 PM IST
A+
A-
FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
FC Porto players pose for customary photo (Photo Credit:X@FCPorto)

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: FC Porto will be facing Al Ahly in their final group phase game in the FIFA Club World Cup this evening with the Portuguese outfit in the third place in the table. They started with a draw against Palmeiras and then went down 2-1 against Inter Milan in the last match. They need a win here to give themselves a chance of qualifying. Opponents Al Ahly too have a draw and a loss so far and it will take a special effort from them to return to winning ways. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Hold Firm With 10 Men To Beat Pachuca; Juventus Cruise Past Wydad FC.

Fabio Veira will be the defensive midfielder for FC Porto with Alan Varela playing a bit higher up. Rodrigo Mora and Gabri Veiga will be the two playmakers in this team with Samu Aghehowa as the target man in the final third. José Pedro, Iván Marcano, and Martim Fernandes at the back need to be calm and also try and build from the back.

Emam Ashour suffered a broken collarbone in the first game, and he continues to miss out for Al Ahly. Trezeguet and Wessam Abou Ali will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the team. Mohamed El Shanawy in goal needs to have a good game with the team struggling at the back in this competition.

FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match FC Porto vs Al-Ahly
Date Tuesday, June 24
Time 06:30 AM (IST)
Venue MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Both teams eying their first win in the competition, FC Porto will clash against Al-Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, June 24. The FC Porto vs Al-Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and starts at 06:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: RB Salzburg and Al-Hilal Play Out Goalless Draw As Group Remains Wide Open

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch FC Porto vs Al-Ahly live telecast on any TV channel. ForFC Porto vs Al-Ahly online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the FC Porto vs Al-Ahly live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect FC Porto to dominate this game and secure a 2-0 victory

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Hold Firm With 10 Men To Beat Pachuca; Juventus Cruise Past Wydad FC.

Fabio Veira will be the defensive midfielder for FC Porto with Alan Varela playing a bit higher up. Rodrigo Mora and Gabri Veiga will be the two playmakers in this team with Samu Aghehowa as the target man in the final third. José Pedro, Iván Marcano, and Martim Fernandes at the back need to be calm and also try and build from the back.

Emam Ashour suffered a broken collarbone in the first game, and he continues to miss out for Al Ahly. Trezeguet and Wessam Abou Ali will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the team. Mohamed El Shanawy in goal needs to have a good game with the team struggling at the back in this competition.

FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match FC Porto vs Al-Ahly
Date Tuesday, June 24
Time 06:30 AM (IST)
Venue MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Both teams eying their first win in the competition, FC Porto will clash against Al-Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, June 24. The FC Porto vs Al-Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and starts at 06:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: RB Salzburg and Al-Hilal Play Out Goalless Draw As Group Remains Wide Open

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch FC Porto vs Al-Ahly live telecast on any TV channel. ForFC Porto vs Al-Ahly online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the FC Porto vs Al-Ahly live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect FC Porto to dominate this game and secure a 2-0 victory

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Al Ahly Al-Ahly vs FC Porto Club World Cup Club World Cup 2025 Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Club World Cup 2025 Live Telecast Club World Cup Live Streaming Club World Cup Live Telecast FC Porto FC Porto vs Al-Ahly FC Porto vs Al-Ahly Live Streaming FC Porto vs Al-Ahly Live Streaming Online FC Porto vs Al-Ahly Live Telecast FIFA FIFA Club World Cup FIFA Club World Cup 2025 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Telecast FIFA Club World Cup Live Streaming FIFA Club World Cup Live Telecast Live Football Live Football Streaming
You might also like
Seattle Sounders vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Seattle Sounders vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Seattle Sounders vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Seattle Sounders vs PSG, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament
Football

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament
Zinedine Zidane Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About Former French Legend As He Turns 53
Football

Zinedine Zidane Birthday Special: Lesser Known Facts About Former French Legend As He Turns 53

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
gabriel martinelli
500+K+ searches
iiser
500+K+ searches
spider man
500+K+ searches
washington freedom cricket
2000+K+ searches
aryadan muhammed
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
gabriel martinelli
500+K+ searches
iiser
500+K+ searches
spider man
500+K+ searches
washington freedom cricket
2000+K+ searches
aryadan muhammed
200+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel