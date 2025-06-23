FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: FC Porto will be facing Al Ahly in their final group phase game in the FIFA Club World Cup this evening with the Portuguese outfit in the third place in the table. They started with a draw against Palmeiras and then went down 2-1 against Inter Milan in the last match. They need a win here to give themselves a chance of qualifying. Opponents Al Ahly too have a draw and a loss so far and it will take a special effort from them to return to winning ways. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Hold Firm With 10 Men To Beat Pachuca; Juventus Cruise Past Wydad FC.

Fabio Veira will be the defensive midfielder for FC Porto with Alan Varela playing a bit higher up. Rodrigo Mora and Gabri Veiga will be the two playmakers in this team with Samu Aghehowa as the target man in the final third. José Pedro, Iván Marcano, and Martim Fernandes at the back need to be calm and also try and build from the back.

Emam Ashour suffered a broken collarbone in the first game, and he continues to miss out for Al Ahly. Trezeguet and Wessam Abou Ali will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the team. Mohamed El Shanawy in goal needs to have a good game with the team struggling at the back in this competition.

FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match FC Porto vs Al-Ahly Date Tuesday, June 24 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Both teams eying their first win in the competition, FC Porto will clash against Al-Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Tuesday, June 24. The FC Porto vs Al-Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and starts at 06:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: RB Salzburg and Al-Hilal Play Out Goalless Draw As Group Remains Wide Open

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch FC Porto vs Al-Ahly live telecast on any TV channel. ForFC Porto vs Al-Ahly online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Porto vs Al-Ahly, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the FC Porto vs Al-Ahly live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect FC Porto to dominate this game and secure a 2-0 victory

