FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, Benfica vs Chelsea: Where To Watch CWC Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?

Benfica is looking for another major victory over an European powerhouse after defeating Bayern Munich in their last match. Opponents Chelsea on the other hand came second in the group behind Flamengo.

Football Ashwani Mishra| Jun 28, 2025 02:55 PM IST
Chelsea (Photo Credits: @ChelseaFC/X)

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details:  Benfica will face Chelsea in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup with the Portuguese side looking for another major victory over an European powerhouse. They defeated Bayern Munich in their last match to confirm a place in the next round and ultimately knock out a team of the calibre of Boca Juniors and also finish top. Opponents Chelsea on the other hand came second behind Flamengo. The Blues have done well in the past one year but they know it will take a special effort from them to win here. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Brackets: Which Teams Have Qualified for Round of 16? Check Full Schedule.

Alexander Bah and Manu Silva are long term absentees and will not feature for Benfica. Florentino Luis has a shoulder injury and is unlikely to be fit in time for this match. Andre Belotti returns after suspension and will be keen to break into the starting eleven. Andreas Schjelderup had a good game on the wings against Bayern and was also on the scoresheet. He will be part of the final third alongside Gianluca Prestianni, Ángel Di María, and Vangelis Pavlidis.

Wesley Fofana is recovering from a serious injury and continues to miss out for Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson is suspended but he will be available for the next game should Chelsea qualify. Liam Delap was on the scoresheet in the last game and that would have taken some pressure off him. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will form the double pivot in midfield with Cole Palmer as the playmaker.

Benfica vs Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Benfica vs Chelsea
Date Sunday, June 29
Time 01:30 AAM (IST)
Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Benfica vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Chelsea will clash with Benfica in the second match of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 on Sunday, June 29. The Benfica vs Chelsea Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina. The much-awaited contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST Indian Standard Time (IST).

    Iran to Hold Funeral at Enghelab Square for Military Commanders, Nuclear Scientists Killed in Conflict With Israel, Huge Crowd Expected Iran to Hold Funeral at Enghelab Square for Military Commanders, Nuclear Scientists Killed in Conflict With Israel, Huge Crowd Expected
    Chelsea will clash with Benfica in the second match of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 on Sunday, June 29. The Benfica vs Chelsea Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina. The much-awaited contest between both clubs is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST Indian Standard Time (IST).

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

