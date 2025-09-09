France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: France will host Iceland this evening in a Group D fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with both teams winning their previous match. The Les Bleus defeated Ukraine while Iceland got the better of Azerbaijan. The winner of today’s contest will consolidate their place at the top spot and hence this game is of paramount importance for each of these nations. France, being one of the powerhouses of world football, will feel confident of getting the job done. Opponents Iceland though, scored a few past Azerbaijan and will have their confidence up as well. France versus Iceland starts at 12:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Fan Looking for a Selfie Before Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Against Armenia, Video Goes Viral.

Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are the players missing out for France due to injuries. Bradley Barcola and Hugo Ekitike will be deployed on the wings for the home side in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Michael Olise as the playmaker. Skipper Kylian Mbappe will be leading the attack as the lone striker up top. Manu Kone and Aurelien Tchouameni will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Victor Palsson, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, and Daniel Grętarsson will be the players forming the three-man backline for Iceland. Albert Gudmundsson will be the central striker, flanked by Andri Gudjohnsen and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson. Stefan Teitur Thordarson will be leading the efforts for the visitors in central midfield, supported by Isak Bergmann Johannesson. Israel 4–5 Italy, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Sandro Tonali’s Late Winner Helps Azzurri Come Out on Top in Nine-Goal Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

France vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match France vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Wednesday, September 10 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is France vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The France National Football Team is set to square off against Iceland National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, September 10. The France vs Iceland FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Parc des Princes and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of France vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Israel vs Italy live telecast is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For France vs Iceland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of France vs Iceland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch France vs Iceland live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. France have quality players in their ranks and should secure an easy win here.

