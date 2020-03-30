French TV Channel Uses Picture of ‘Iranian Messi’ Reza Parastesh Instead of Barcelona Captain During a Segment

Reza Parastesh (Photo Credits: Instagram/Reza Parastesh)

Lionel Messi is considered by many as the greatest football player of all time and is one of the most popular sports personalities in the world right now. Even a person who is not an avid fan of the game can easily recognize the Barcelona captain but apparently not a well renowned French TV channel as they used the picture of ‘Iranian Messi’ Reza Parastesh, instead of the Argentine superstar during their segment. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund.

French broadcaster M6, during a segment on their channel about sports stars who have donated amid the coronavirus outbreak, used a picture of Lionel Messi’s lookalike alongside Swiss tennis star Roger Federer instead of the 32-year-old Barcelona captain. Reza Parastesh shared this news via his Instagram account as he wrote ‘It is my picture that the authentic French network (m6) mistakenly used instead of messi’ Coronavirus Scare: List of Sporting Events Suspended or Cancelled Due to COVID-19.

Speaking of Lionel Messi, the Barcelona captain recently donated €1 million which is being split between a hospital in the Catalan city and another in Rosario, Argentina. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner wasn’t the only one to come forward as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Cristiano Ronaldo among many other football personalities have made donations during this time of need.

It is also reported that Barcelona players are willing to take a pay cut to help out the club amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is understood that the squad and the board have agreed to reduce 50 per cent of the wages as the club’s revenue has taken a hit.