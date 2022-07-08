Manchester United had a clean run at Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong but that is no longer the case as Premier League rivals, Chelsea, have joined the race to sign the 25-year-old footballer. The Dutchman has been one of the key players for the Catalan club in recent years but has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. Manchester United Reportedly Agree Personal Terms With Ajax Duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

According to a recent report from Sport, Chelsea are set to challenge Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong. The Blues are looking to strengthen their squad and have identified the 25-year-old midfielder as one of the possible targets.

Manchester United have been trying to sign the Dutch international this summer but are yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee with Barcelona. The club also haven't agreed personal terms with the player who wants to continue playing in Catalonia. Manchester United Yet To Agree Personal Terms With Midfielder After Barcelona's Ultimatum.

However, Chelsea have entered the race for the midfielder after a recent meeting between the Blues chief Ted Boehly and Barcelona president Joan Laporta in Catalonia. The Blaugranas are aiming to sign a couple of players from the Premier League side and could add Frenkie de Jong as a part of the deal.

It is understood that the Catalan club, who value the Dutch star at €85 million, will be willing to let him go if Chelsea pay €60 million and add Cesa Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso in the deal.

Playing in the Champions League is a priority for Frenkie de Jong and Chelsea can offer him that. So if the clubs are able to reach an agreement, the Dutch international could be persuaded to join the Blues over Manchester United.

