A key battle in the top four race will be fought at Craven Cottage as Fulham gears up to take on former EPL champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side will start the final match day of the campaign, third in the points table with 68 points from 37 games. Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa all have a chance to break into the Champions League and hence this game is of extreme importance. Opponents Fulham are 10th and they with just two wins in their last five games, they will need to be at their very best to stop their a quality side. Sunderland Beat Sheffield United 2–1 To Secure Premier League Promotion With Tom Watson’s Stoppage-Time Winner at Wembley Stadium.

Rodrigo Muniz, Reiss Nelson, Harrison Reed, and Timothy Castagne will be the players missing out for Fulham due to injuries. Raul Jimenez will lead the attack with Emil Smith Rowe as the playmaker. Andreas Pereira and Sasa Lukic will form the double pivot in midfield and try and control the tempo of the contest.

Mateo Kovacic received his marching orders in the last game and is suspended for the tie while John Stones and Rodri miss out courtesy injuries for Manchester City. Kevin de Bruyne plays his last game for Manchester City today and will look to bow out with a win. Omar Marmoush scored the goal of the season in the last game and he will be keen to replicate his form for the side.

When is Fulham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Fulham will take on the visiting Manchester City at home in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 25. The Fulham vs Manchester City match is set to be played at Craven Cottage and starts at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace Beat Wolves As Joel Ward Bids Goodbye to Selhurst Park (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Fulham vs Manchester City live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select 2 TV channels. For Fulham vs Man City, online viewing options, readers can scroll below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Fulham vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Fulham vs Manchester City live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Fulham at home can be a tough opponent but expect Manchester City to find a way to secure a 1-2 win.

