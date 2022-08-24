Harry Maguire's future at Manchester United has been unclear in recent weeks as the England defender has been linked with a move away from the club. The centre-back was an unused substitute in the team's win over Liverpool in the Premier League as manager Erik ten Hag preferred Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez over him. Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Harry Maguire Booed by Red Devils' Fans in Club Friendly (Watch Video).

Harry Maguire has been tipped with a switch to Manchester United's rivals Chelsea in the summer as the Blues are also in search of a centre-back to strengthen their defensive unit. But according to Fabrizio Romano, the deal might not go ahead. Harry Maguire Transfer News: Chelsea Target Manchester United Captain in Christian Pulisic Swap Deal.

Chelsea are looking at options to strengthen their backline despite the addition of Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella. They were said to be making a move for the Manchester United captain as the defender's place in the starting XI is no longer guaranteed.

But it is understood that there are no negotiations ongoing between Manchester United and Chelsea. Harry Maguire wants to stay at the club and fight for his spot in the team after falling down in the pecking order behind new signing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Chelsea have always maintained Leicester City's Wesley Fofana as their primary target but are set to lose the defender as the Foxes are not ready to sell. The one-time Premier League champions rejected a bid of £70m for the defender as they want around £85m for the 21-year-old.

