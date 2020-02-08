Hellas Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get VER vs JUV Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Atalanta vs Juventus (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Juventus have an away fixture against Hellas Verona hoping to maintain their slender three-point lead over rivals Inter Milan. Maurizio Sarri’s men have 54 points from 22 games with four wins in their last five. After a shock away loss to Napoli, the Bianconeri bounced back in style as they beat Fiorentina 3-0 at home. Under the watchful eyes of Maurizio Sarri, Juventus have produced some dazzling football off late with every chipping in with positive performances. Opponents Verona have not lost in their last seven Serie A fixture which speaks volumes about the kind of defensive solidarity they are showing. Meanwhile, Fans searching for live streaming details of Verona vs Juventus can scroll down below for more details. VER vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20.

With just a point separating them from sixth-placed Cagliari, the hosts have a lot to play for. Verona will go with three at the back with former Borussia Dortmund man Koray Gunter leading the defensive line-up. Valerio Verre is their lone striker and he will have the backing of Mattia Zaccagni and Pessina in the attacking third. Sofyan Amrabat is an all-action midfielder who is good in both the boxes. The experience of Miguel Veloso will come in handy as he has a calming influence in the middle of the park. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Second Fastest Player to Reach 50-Goal Mark in the History of Italian Football.

Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey will get inducted in the starting eleven in this game with the in-form Cristiano Ronaldo an ever-present threat. In midfield, we will see the trio of Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur. Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Light have improved as a pair and the duo will like to stamp their authority on Verona attackers.

When is Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Serie A 2019-20 encounter between Verona and Juventus will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi. VER vs JUV league match will be played on February 9, 2020 (Sunday) and is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live action of VER vs JUV match on Sony Pictures Network (SPN), which is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2019-20 in India. Verona vs Juventus encounter will be telecast live on Sony Ten channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

In case you are not able to catch the live action of Verona vs Juventus clash on Television, you can catch the live-action of the clash through online streaming. SonyLiv, the official online media streaming site of Sony Network, will be live streaming the VER vs JUV game for its online fans in India.

Juventus come up against a team that has not lost their last three home games and prefer playing at home. But with Bianconeri scoring in their last 13 games against the hosts, an away win looks the most probable result.