Argentina and Ecuador meet in the Copa America 2021 quarter-final with an eye on the semi-final. The winner of this fixture will meet the winner of Uruguay vs Colombia in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Argentina vs Ecuador football match live streaming online and live telecast in India, then continue reading.

Argentina start as favourites to win this clash with Lionel Messi looking in good form. Ecuador, however, come into the contest after an unbeaten four games and will surely look to stun Argentina. Brazil Qualifies for Semi-Finals of Copa America 2021, Beats Chile 1-0

Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 Match Time And Schedule In India

The quarter-final clash of Copa America 2021 between Uruguay and Colombia will be played at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico on July 4, 2021 (Sunday morning). The match has a scheduled time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2021 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Copa America 2021 and will telecast Argentina vs Ecuador match. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the game live on TV. Those unable to watch the telecast can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide Argentina vs Ecuador live online streaming in its app and website while Jio TV and FanCode will also stream the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 06:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).