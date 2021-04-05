La Liga 2020-21 is back in action, and Barcelona would like to extend their winning run. They are up against 16th-ranked Real Valladolid in their upcoming fixture with a lot at stakes. The Catalan Giants are currently third in the team standings, four points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. Although a win won’t see them going at the top, they can certainly replace arch-rivals Real Madrid at second place. On the other hand, Real Valladolid are in a relegation battle, just three points clear of 18th-placed Huesca. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of BAR vs VLD match, please scroll down. Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team.

It’s unlikely that the Blaugrana would have enjoyed the international break as they were on a roll after getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. Ronald Koeman’s men thrashed Huesca 4-1 at home, before defeating Real Sociedad 6-1. Barcelona would undoubtedly take the field as favourites, and the head-to-head record also speaks in their favour. They have won eight of their last nine games against Real Valladolid, while the minnows have defeated Barcelona just once in this decade. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium. The match will take place on April 6, 2021 (Tuesday Mid-Night) and the match is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Real Valladolid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Valladolid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Real Valladolid for free.

