Juventus’s chances of making it to next season’s UEFA Champions League is hanging by a thread with the Bianconeri needing a win in their clash with Bologna and hoping Napoli or AC Milan do them a favour by dropping points. It has been a season of underachievement for Andrea Pirlo and his Juventus team but still two trophies and European football next season can salvage things. Financially, the club along with several other Italian giants are not at the best and the prospect of losing out on more revenues will harm the club tremendously. Opponents Bologna are outside the top half of the table and it will remain that way, regardless of the outcome of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus Can Still Make it to Champions League 2021-22, Here’s How.

Nicolas Dominguez, Danilo Larengeira and Aaron Hickey are ruled out of the contest for Bologna due to injuries while the likes of Mitchell Dijks and Roberto Soriano are suspended. Rodrigo Palacio has been around for ages and his movements can cause Juventus’ backline some grief. Emanuel Viganto is crucial for Bologna as he is the one creating the openings in the attacking third. Bologna Fans Put Up Anti-Juventus Banners Ahead of Their Serie A 2020-21 Clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus future is up in the air and hence this could very well be his last game for club. The Portuguese skipper partners Dejan Kulusevski in attack with West McKennie playing in a central midfield role. This allows Juan Cuadrado to push up as a right-winger and Danilo to slot in as a full back. Matthijs de Light and Giorgio Chiellini have stuck up a good partnership in defence and that looks set to continue.

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bologna vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Renato Dell’Ara Stadium in Bologna and will take place on May 24, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled time of 12:55 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Bologna vs Juventus on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

Juventus have won all their last ten games against Bologna and the trend is likely to continue. Expect the visitors to dominate the game from the onset.

