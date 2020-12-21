Chelsea will face local rivals West Ham United in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Stamford Bridge on December 21, 2020 (late Monday night). Both teams are very much on the opposite ends of the form spectrum with David Moyes’ team coming in on a better run of results. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Chelsea vs West Ham EPL 2020-21 clash can scroll down below. CHE vs WHU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs West Ham Football Match.

Frank Lampard and Chelsea will look to stop the losing run as the Blues have lost their last two games in the league which has seen them drop out of the top four and increased the gap further between them and Liverpool but a win today will get them back into contention. Meanwhile, David Moyes’ West Ham are on the up, losing just once in five matches and a win tonight will take them above their rivals and closer to the top four.

When is Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Chelsea vs West Ham match in EPL 2020-21 will be played on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday morning). The clash will be held at Stamford Bridge and the game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Chelsea vs West Ham match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of the Chelsea vs West Ham match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

