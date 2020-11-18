Croatia and Portugal will face each other in the final Group C game in League A of UEFA Nations League 2020-21. The match will be played at the Stadion Poljud Stadium in Split on November 18 (early Wednesday morning). Portugal are guaranteed second place in the group while Croatia are looking to avoid relegation. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Croatia vs Portugal in UNL 2020-21, can scroll down below for more details. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Clash?

A defeat against France on the previous matchday meant Portugal can no longer defend their UEFA Nations League crown. However, Fernando Santos will be hoping to end the campaign on a positive note. Meanwhile, Croatia are in danger of being relegated to League B if they fail to win this clash and Sweden managed to get all three points against France. The 2018 World Cup finalists have been underwhelming in the competition, winning one of the five games so far. Croatia vs Portugal Head-to-Head Record.

Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Group 3 match will take place on November 17 (Tuesday midnight). The match will be played at the Stadion Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia and it is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of Croatia vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League matches in India. So fans can follow and live telecast the CRO vs POR match live on Sony Ten channels. The game will also be live online as SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Sports will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

