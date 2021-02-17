Winless in their last six fixtures, FC Goa takes on Odisha FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Wednesday (February 17). Although Goa have been decent this season, they have been guilty of not winning many games due to their reluctant approach. They currently are sitting in the fifth place in the team standings with 24 points in 17 games. On the other hand, Odisha are tottering at the last position with nine points in 17 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of FCG vs OFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of the head-to-head record, the two sides have faced locked horns thrice and the Gaurs emerged winners every single time. FC Goa and Odisha FC locked horns earlier this season where Igor Angulo netted a winner to take his team to a 1-0 win. Given the recent form of both teams, the result is expected to be similar in this contest. Hence, Odisha must be at the top of their A-game to upset the Gaurs. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. FCG vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

FC Goa vs Odisha FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on February 17, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

FC Goa vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the FC Goa vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the FCG vs OFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the FCG vs OFC clash online for fans.

