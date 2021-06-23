Germany and Hungary meet in the UEFA Euro 2020. This is the Group F clash with teams playing their last league stage game. Both the teams will be looking to collect three important points as qualification for next round nears. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Germany vs Hungary live streaming online and live tv telecast in India, then continue reading. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Germany are on second spot on the Euro 2020 team standings and points table with a win and a defeat in their kitty. Hungary, on the other hand, are bottom-placed with a draw and a defeat against their name.

Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Time And Schedule In India

The Group F clash of Euro 2020 between Germany vs Hungary, will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich on June 24, 2021 (Wednesday mid-night). The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2020 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Euro 2020 and will telecast Germany vs Hungary match. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the English commentary while Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the game in regional languages on TV. Those unable to watch the telecast can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide Germany vs Hungary live online streaming in its app and website while Jio TV and FanCode will also stream the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).