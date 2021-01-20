The GMC Stadium is all set to host the ISL 2020-21 match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Both teams have so far played 11 games in the ISL 2020-21. The Kerala Blasters FC is placed on number 10 of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 10 points in their kitty The team has so far won only a couple of games in the ISL 2020-21 and would be raring to change their fortunes. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The team lost five games and four of them have ended with a draw. Whereas, Bengaluru FC is featured on number seven with 13 points. They have so far played 11 games in the ISL 2020-21 as mentioned above and have won only three games. Four of their games ended up with Sunil Chhetri's men being on the losing side and four games ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 17, 2021 (Sunday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the KBFC vs BFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KBFC vs BFC clash online for fans.

