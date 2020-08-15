Manchester City will face Lyon in the last quarter-final match of 2019-20 UEFA Champions League with the winner set to play Bayern Munich in the semis. Man City beat Real Madrid 4-2 on aggregate to reach the last eight of UCL 2019-20 while Lyon overcame Juventus on away goals. Both sides had to defeat the league champions to progress ahead and they did it with aplomb. City though will take more pride having just beaten record-time UCL winner Real in both the legs. Meanwhile, Indian fans searching how to watch the Manchester City vs Lyon quarter-final match in India should scroll down for all information, including live telecast, live streaming and live score details for MCI vs LYN clash. Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Kevin De Bruyne, Memphis Depay and Other Players to Watch Out in MCI vs LYN UCL Quarter-Final Match.

Lyon held Serie A champions Juventus to a 2-2 draw on aggregate and progressed to the quarter-finals on away goals. They were beaten 2-1 in the second leg but a 1-0 from the first leg helped them sail through. Man City beat Real Madrid 2-1 on both the legs to reach this stage. Lyon and City have faced other twice in European competitions and Pep Guardiola’s side are still winless against the French Ligue 1 side. Lyon beat City once and drew the other match. Manchester City vs Lyon Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Quarter-Finals.

Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Manchester City vs Lyon match in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 will be played at the Jose Alvalade Football Stadium in Lisbon. The quarter-final clash will take place on August 16 (Sunday) and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Time and Schedule in India

In India, fans can watch the Manchester City vs Lyon match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 in India. Manchester City and Lyon fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to live telecast the match on their television channels. Fans can also catch it live on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match live on its streaming platform for its online fans in India.

The winner will take on Bayern Munich in the semi-final. Bayern trounced Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-final on Friday. Both Manchester City and Lyon will hope to reach their second Champions League semi-final. Lyon made their only semi-final appearance in 2009-10 and were thrashed 4-0 by Bayern while City lost their only semi-final match to Real Madrid in 2025-16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).