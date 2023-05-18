Manchester City will be hosting Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions Premier League League 2022-23 semi-final football game on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The game will take place at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Sony Sports Network channels. The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

