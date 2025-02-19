In a blockbuster clash, defending champions Real Madrid takes on Premier League title-holders Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase play-offs, having already won the away leg 3-2 at Etihad Stadium. The stakes for both teams are high, a Real Madrid win will place them in the round of 16, while a win for Manchester City will see them favourites out of the competition. Madrid looked good to finish in the top-eight during the league phase, but ended up giving away their lead, and dropped into the knockout phase zone. AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord UEFA Champions League 2024-2025: Rossoneri Crashes Out of UCL As Rotterdam-Based Club Advances Into Round of 16.

Madrid would be happier of the two sides, given they know Man City's poor defense can anytime bring the Los Blancos into the match as seen in Manchester a week ago. Madrid also can play with ease, knowing a draw will get them into the final 16, while Manchester City will be the more desperate of the two and push for a win. On the other hand, Manuel Akanji will be missing in action but will have Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernado Silva available for selection.

When is Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to battle it out in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase playoffs on Thursday, February 20. The Real Madrid vs Manchester City match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Bayern Munich 1–1 Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Alphonso Davies’ Injury Time Winner Helps German Giants Qualify for Last 16, Win 3–2 on Aggregate Against Scottish Premiership Leaders.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. For Real Madrid vs Manchester City online viewing options.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match on the JioTV app for free. Real Madrid holds a slight edge, but Manchester City will give the hosts a tough fight.

