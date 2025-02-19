Real Madrid are already having a slender lead over Manchester City after the thrilling 3-2 win at Etihad Stadium. Now, playing at their home, the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, the hosts will be looking to seal the upcoming Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League knock-out phase game to book a slot in the round of 16. In between the first leg and the second leg, the club dealt with a draw in La Liga 2024-25 against CA Osasuna, which saw them slip from the top spot in the domestic league. Vinicius Junior Opens Up On His Relationship With Real Madrid Teammate Kylian Mbappe, Refutes Claims of Rift With Fellow Los Blancos Star.

In the Manchester City vs Real Madrid first-leg fixture, the defending UCL champions were initially trailing 2-1, when two late goals from Brahim Diaz in the 86th minute, and Jude Bellingham in 90+2' earned them the winner and a lead. In that game, Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal in the 60th minute to equalize with Man City. Mbappe joined Madrid in the summer transfer window of 2024 and was seen struggling initially, but now he is gradually showcasing his lethal play. Real Madrid Team News: Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba Join Training Ahead of UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Against Manchester City, Lucas Vasquez Out With Injury.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Genius tactician and head coach Carlo Ancelotti has kept Kylian Mbappe in the squad against Manchester City. The player has also been seen training with the rest of the team, so in all possibilities, he starting the game for the club in this vital high-voltage fixture.

The French forward is in sound form, having scored a goal each in his last three, two coming against rivals like Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. He is expected to lead the attack alongside another star forward Vinicius Junior. The duo might be powered from the midfield by Bellingham and Rodrygo.

