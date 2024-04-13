Newcastle United, after the Middle-east takeover has improved in terms of quality, but is yet to break into the top six of the Premier League elites. They qualified for the Champions League last season and are currently struggling even to make it to the Europa League. The side will host Tottenham Hotspur, who despite losing their prolific scorer Harry Kane have performed well and are looking to solidify their Champions League qualification with a top-4 finish. The match is scheduled to start at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be televised on Star Sports 1 SD and HD channels. Fans can also watch the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Premier League Set To Introduce Semi-Automated Offside Technology for EPL 2024–25 Season

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live

MATCHDAY 🤍 🆚 Newcastle 🏟️ St James’ Park 🏆 Premier League ⏰ 12:30pm BST #️⃣ #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/vCPsQpjzGZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2024

