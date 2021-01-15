Real Madrid will take on Athletic Club in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana 2021. The clash will be played at the La Rosada Stadium in Malaga on January 14, 2021 (late Thursday night). Barcelona have secured a place in the finals after beating Real Sociedad on penalties and one of these two will join them. Meanwhile, fans searching for hoe to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Club in Spanish Super Cup 2021 can scroll down below. Here's How Lionel Messi Reacted After Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana 2021 Semi-Final Victory Against Real Sociedad.

Athletic Club have been brilliant under Marcelinho and will back themselves of causing an upset against the defending La Liga champions. Dani Carvajal will be unavailable for the Los Blancos after suffering a muscle injury. Real Madrid are coming into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against Osasuna and will be hoping to bounce back from that result. Bilbao were defeated by Barcelona but Marcelinho’s men would have been satisfied with their performance.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana 2021 clash will be played at the La Rosada in Malaga on January 15, 2021 (Friday). The football match of the Spanish Super Cup is scheduled to be held at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana 2021 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana 2021 will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcasters available for Spanish Super Cup in India. Fans can, however, follow the official social media pages of both Real Madrid and Athletic Club stay updated with the encounter.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana 2021 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Despite there being no official broadcaster being available for the game, Real Madrid vs Athletic Club, Supercopa de Espana 2021 will be streamed live on FanCode. Fans can log onto the FanCode website or app and purchase the FC Match Pass to enjoy the game live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).