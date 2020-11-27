East Bengal will meet ATK Mohun Bagan in their first match in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. The SC East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on November 27 (Friday). The clash will also be the first-ever Kolkata derby in the ISL and both sides will want to clinch the tie. East Bengal are making their debut in ISL 2020-21 and are playing their first match while ATK started the season with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters in the opening match of ISL 2020-21. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the SCEB vs ATKMB match should scroll down for all details. SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020–21: Sandesh Jhingan, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Roy Krishna & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in SCEB vs ATKMB ISL Match.

Although the two sides e meeting for the first time in ISL, they have locked horns numerous times in other competitions. In their last 45 meetings, East Bengal emerged victorious 18 times with 14 games going in Mohun Bagan's favour. However, Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 2-1 in their last I-League clash courtesy goals from Joseba Beitia and Baba Diawara. SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21: Check out Predicted Starting XI for Bengal Derby.

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020-21 match will be played on November 27, 2020 (Friday). The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of SCEB vs ATKMB Kolkata derby match. Fans unable to watch the Kolkata derby match live on television sets can follow the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SCEB vs ATKMB clash online for fans.

