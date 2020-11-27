East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horn against each other in the Indian Super League 2020. Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa is all set to witness Asia biggest rivalry between the two teams. Taking about both the teams, ATK Mohun Bagan got the best start with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blaster with a goal by Roy Krishna. Whereas, East Bengal will play their first game in the ISL 2020-21. Both teams love using three men at the defence line. In this article, we shall bring to you the predicted starting line-up of the squads but before that let’s have a look at the short preview of the match. SCEB vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

So the two-time ISL winners have had a setback with Michael Soosairaj as could be ousted due to an ASL 3 injury in his left knee. ATK Mohun Bagan head coach, Antonio Lopez Habas, labelled this loss as a disaster as Soosairaj is a good player and also revealed that he might not feature in the entire season. Robbie Fowler on the other hand also said that there have been a few niggles and pains that the players have been complaining about but the team looks ready. He also said that it’s a big game for them not because they are playing against ATK Mohun Bagan but the fact that this is their first game in the league. Now, let’s have a look at the predicted playing XI of both sides.

SC East Bengal is expected to step on to the field with the formation of 3-4-1-2. Check out their predicted starting line-up below:

SC East Bengal predicted XI

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Mohamed Irshad; Samad Ali Mallick, Matti Steinman, Yumnam Singh, Abhishek Ambekar; Anthony Pilkington; Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Whereas, ATK Mohun Bagan could have3-5-2 formation. Check out predicted playing XI below:

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI

Arindam Bhattacharyya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Pranoy Halder, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

