The ISL 2020-21 match which will be held at the Tilak Maidan later in the evening today will offer an interesting tie between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC. Both teams have had quite opposite results in the tournament so far. In this article, we shall talk about the live streaming details of the match, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So SCEB enters the game with a goalless draw. The last played against the Chennaiyin FC and thus are placed on number 10 of ISL 2020-21 points table. SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs MCFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Mumbai City FC also had a goalless draw in the ISL 2020-21 as they played against Hyderabad FC. The team has 26 points in their kitty. Mumbai City FC has so far won eight games out of 11 and has attained number one position on the ISL 2020-21 points table. All eyes will be on Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre, Hernan Santana who has consistently stood up for the team and have scored well. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 22, 2021 (Friday). The match will take place at the Tilak Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the SCEB vs MCFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SCEB vs MCFC clash online for fans.

