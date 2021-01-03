So it’s a Super Sunday and we have a couple of games in the Indian Super League 2020-21. The first game will be played between SC East Bengal and Odisha FC who are placed at the bottom of the table. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the match, but before that let's have a glance at the preview of the game. Both teams have not won a single match in the ISL 2020 so far. Odisha FC is placed on number11 of the points table with only a couple of points, whereas East Bengal is on number 10. SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of SCEB vs OFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Both the teams will be looking to register their first win in the ISL 2020. Robbie Fowler ahead of the game said, "They've had a tough time, probably similar to us ... They''ve played good at times and faltered at times, giving goals away in silly areas or because of individual areas. We're probably very similar in our aspect, so it has the makings of a good game." Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 3, 2021 (Sunday). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco de Gama, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the SCEB vs OFC clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).