Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will face off against each other in the latest round of Indian Super League fixtures. The HFC vs BFC, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on December 08, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Hyderabad FC have bounced back well after defeat in their opening match, recording four points in the next two games and Manuel Roca’s team will be aiming to build on that run. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are on a three-game winless run, losing two and drawing one since their opening day victory. Marco Pezzaiuoli has a huge job on his hands to turn their season around.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on December 08, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs BFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

