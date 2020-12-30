Hyderabad FC will take on FC Goa in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on December 30, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams are in the bottom half of the table and will be hoping to improve on that when they face each other. Meanwhile, fans searching for HFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21 live streaming details can scroll down below. HFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

FC Goa put an end to their losing run last time around as they defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-1 and will be looking to build on that performance. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are on the opposite spectrum of the form table, losing their last two fixtures in the league. The Gaurs will move into the top four with a win while Hyderabad can close the gap between them and teams in the playoff spots. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

When is Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on December 30, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs FC GoaI SL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs FCG clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).