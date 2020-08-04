Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced his retirement from professional football on Tuesday putting an end to a career that spanned over two decades. Casillas, who had called time on his five-year spell with Porto after his contract expired last month, had not played any form of competitive football since suffering a heart attack during a club training session last year. He retired as the record holder of most clean sheets in Champions League as well for Spain national football team. Casillas captained Spain to a World Cup win and two Euro Championships. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star ‘Unhappy’ at Juventus Wants to Move Elsewhere.

Casillas, 39, started his career with Real Madrid and won five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies with his boyhood club before leaving for Porto in 2015 after 25 years with the Los Blancos. "The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not where it takes you, because that comes with work and effort alone," the legendary goalkeeper wrote in Twitter. "I think I can say, without hesitation, that the path I have taken is the one I dreamt about." Lionel Messi Exhibits Stunning Footwork in the Nets Ahead of Barcelona vs Napoli, Champions League 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Iker Casillas Announces Retirement

Lo importante es el camino que recorres y la gente que te acompaña, no el destino al que te lleva, porque eso con trabajo y esfuerzo, llega solo y creo que puedo decir, sin dudar, que ha sido el camino y el destino soñado #Grac1as pic.twitter.com/xb8ucs9REh — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 4, 2020

The shot-stopper was given a role in Porto’s technical staff last season and was also part of the first-team squad but did not make an appearance after his heart-attack. Casillas made 725 appearances for Real Madrid after coming through the club’s youth system. The best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and Spanish football joined us at the age of 9," Real Madrid said in a statement.

Real Madrid Reacts to Iker Casillas' Retirement

"He was formed here and defended our shirt for 25 years, becoming one of our most emblematic captains of all time. Iker Casillas earned the love of madridismo and is a symbol of the values that Real Madrid represents."

Goalkeeping Legend Retires

Apart from his Champions League and league title success with Real Madrid, Casillas also lifted the Supercopa de Espana four times, two UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup trophy during his time with the Los Blancos.

