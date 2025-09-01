India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India National Football Team will look to continue its good form against the Iran National Football Team in their second match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. The Blue Tigers had a superb start to life under new head coach Khalid Jamil as they defeated Tajikistan 2-1. The India vs Tajikistan CAFA Nations Cup 2025 saw all the goals come in the first half. Goals from Anwar Ali (5') and Sandesh Jhingan (13') put India 2-0 up before Tajikistan bounced back with Shahrom Samiev pulling one back in the 23rd minute. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu also saved a penalty to ensure that the Blue Tigers walked away with all three points on offer. Indian National Football Team Secures 2-1 Victory Over Tajikistan in CAFA Nations Cup 2025; Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan Score to Help Blue Tigers Clinch Historic Win.

This victory was India's first-ever on Tajikistan soil and is surely to be remembered for some time to come as it ushered in the Khalid Jamil era on a high. The Blue Tigers would hope to continue the same momentum against Iran, although it would be a much tougher task given the fact that they are ranked way higher than India in FIFA rankings. Iran earlier had beaten Afghanistan in their opening match and would be confident of securing all three points on offer in this match.

India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Iran Date Monday, September 1 Time 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The India National Football Team will continue their campaign in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 when they take on the Iran National Football Team on Monday, September 1. The India vs Iran football match is set to be played at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan and it starts at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Khalid Jamil Stresses Importance of Unity in Indian National Football Team.

Where to Get Live Telecast of India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the India vs Iran match live on their TV channels. For the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025, live streaming online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although the India vs Iran CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but they would need to have a match pass. India will put up a fight but fans can expect Iran to come out on top.

