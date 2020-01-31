India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I 2020, Toss Report & Playing XI: Rohit Sharma Rested, Sanju Samson to Open As Kiwis Opt to Bowl

Tim Southee (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 4th T20I clash between India and New Zealand. Kane Williamson has been ruled out of this game due to shoulder injury while Rohit Sharma has been rested for the visitors. Team India won the third game in one of the most dramatic fashion as Rohit Sharma smashed sixes off the last two deliveries in the Super Over to take India over the line. This win meant that India clinched the series with two games to spare and also recorded their first-ever series win in New Zealand. The fourth match is being played at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand. New Zealand Vs India, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I Match.

With the series already secured, India will be aiming at the clean sweep. Kiwis main concern in this series has been their fielding department as they have dropped some crucial catches and missed some important run-outs over the three games. Most notably, the missed opportunity to get Rohit Sharma run-out in the first delivery of the super over. Kane Williamson Ruled Out of 4th T20I Due to Left Shoulder Injury, Tim Southee to Captain New Zealand.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell.

The absence of premier pace bowlers such as Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson has also weakened their bowling department as the Kiwis have struggled to take wickets at regular intervals and have let games slip away from their grasp. India, on the other hand, have been flawless so far and have overcome every hurdle put in front of them by the hosts. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been the two bright sparks for the Men in Blue in this series as they have played some brilliant knocks, especially in the first two games. Rohit Sharma may have failed to impress but he proved that he is a pressure-moment player as he won India the last game on the last delivery of the super over.