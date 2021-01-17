Juventus will look to cut down the seven points gap from the top when they play Inter Milan in Derby d’Italia in the Serie A 2020-21 on Sunday. Juventus are on a four-match winning streak and have scored at least three goals in each of their last four matches. Inter Milan’s nine-match winning run in the league drew to an end in the 2-2 draw at Roma but they have won five straight league matches at the San Siro and are unbeaten in Serie A since the 1-2 loss to city rivals AC Milan on October 10 last year. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the Inter Milan vs Juventus (INT vs JUV) match should scroll down for all details. Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Andrea Pirlo’s side have been left depleted by injuries to key players. They are missing Paulo Dybala and the defensive trio of Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt. Inter Milan have no such injury concerns and coach Antonio Conte have a full squad to choose from. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Break Two MAJOR Records as Juventus Takes on Inter Milan in Serie A 2020-21 Match.

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Achraf Hakimi (INT), Danilo (JUV) and Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) should be selected as the defenders.

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Marcelo Brozovic (INT), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV) Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Nicolo Barella (INT) and Federico Chiesa (JUV) will play as the midfielders.

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Romelu Lukaku (INT) will play as the forwards.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be picked as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Romelu Lukaku (INT) will be named the vice-captain for the Inter Milan vs Juventus Serie A match.

