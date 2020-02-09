INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Inter Milan vs AC Milan Derby Football Match

Inter Milan vs AC Milan (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Inter/@ACMilan)

Inter Milan will play AC Milan in the Milan derby in Serie A 2019-20. Inter Milan vs AC Milan league match will be played at the San Siro Stadium late on February 9, 2020 (Sunday). Inter Milan are on a 15-match unbeaten run, Milan haven’t lost since Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived on a free transfer from the MLS. Inter are, however, second in the Serie A 2019-20 points table only three behind champions Juventus while Milan are ranked 10th still 10 points off the final Champions League place in Serie A 2019-20. Inter are also unbeaten against their derby rivals since 2016. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to build a strong Dream11 team prediction for INT vs MIL Serie A clash, please scroll down. Inter Milan to Wear Special Patch In Support of Coronavirus Victims in China During Derby Against AC Milan.

Lautaro Martinez, who received a red in Inter Milan’s last league game against Cagliari is out of the derby clash as is goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, who fractured his finger in the training. Daniele Padelli will guard the post in his absence. Chrisitan Eriksen, Ashley Young and Victor Moses – all three joined in the winter transfer window – are expected to make their derby debut while 20-year-old centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, who has impressed this season might also get a start ahead of seasoned Diego Godin. For AC Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed their last match against Verona with illness, is certain to return. Ismael Bennacer will return from suspension as will Simon Kjaer and Andrea Conti.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – With Sami Handanovic out through finger fracture, Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL) should be picked as the goalkeeper.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Alessio Romagnoli (MIL), Ashely Young (INT) and Milan Skriniar (INT) should be selected as the defenders.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hakan Calhanoglu (MIL) is the best Milan midfielder among the lot and should be the first pick. New signing Christian Eriksen (INT) also walks into the midfield of this fantasy team. Marcelo Brozovic (INT) and Matias Vecino (INT) should be picked as the other midfielders.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL) will be the first forward pick for the derby encounter. He will be joined by Ante Rebic (MIL) and Romelu Lukaku (INT).

Inter Milan are placed second on 51 points from 22 games and are three behind table leaders Juventus, who have played a match more. A win in the Milan derby will take Inter Milan back to the top of the team standings. Their derby opponents AC Milan are on 10th with 32 points from 22 games and can jump as high as sixth with a victory.