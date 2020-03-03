Inter Milan President Steven Zhang Criticises Serie A Chief Paolo Dal Pino Over League’s Handling of Fixtures Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy

Steven Zhang (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused chaos in Italian football as a number of matches in the Serie A are being postponed and many teams are forced to play games behind closed doors. A lot of fixtures along with Inter Milan’s top of the table clash with Juventus was initially scheduled to be played inside an empty stadium but now has been shifted until later in the season. Inter president Steven Zhang was not happy with the way things have been handled and has criticized the Serie A boss. Juventus vs Inter Milan Among Five Italian Serie A Football Matches Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus.

Inter Milan President Steven Zhang has hit back at Paolo Dal Pino, Serie A chief after the latter accused him of dodging his responsibilities by refusing to reschedule the clash with Juventus. The clash between the two Italian giants was supposed to be played on March 1, 2020 (Sunday) at the Allianz Stadium. Nerazzurri were offered a chance to shift the match from Sunday to Monday by the Italian federation but they declined. Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A Match Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

The match will now be played on May 13, 2020 (Wednesday) and the hierarchy at Inter Milan are not happy with the decision with their president hitting back at the Serie A chief. Steven Zhang posted a story on his official Instagram account where he called Paolo Dal Pino a clown and asked him to stand up and take responsibility.

Along with this, Inter’s chief executive Beppe Marotta has also been critical of the league’s handling as he fears that the ongoing campaign may not finish on time. All major leagues across Europe must be completed by May 24, 2020, due to the Euro Championships starting at the end of the ongoing season.