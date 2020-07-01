Italian club Inter Milan on Wednesday (July 1, 2020) have unveiled their new home kit for the 2020-21 season. The new jersey design follows the traditional blue and black stripes that have become a staple of the Nerazzurri's, but instead of being vertically aligned, the stripes follow a zig-zag and wavy pattern. However, the jersey on its very first look has garnered some negative reaction from Inter Milan faithful. Chelsea Unveil New Home Kit for 2020–21 Season, Fans Label Jersey Design As ‘Terrible’ (See Pics).

The Italian club in their social media post stated that the new home kit for the upcoming season will go on sale from July 1, 2020. At first, the jersey’s sale will be accessible for the season ticket holders only but will be available for everyone from July 4, 2020. Bayern Munich Unveil New Home Kit for 2020–21 Season, Fans Unimpressed With Mundane Jersey Design (See Pics).

See Inter Milan New Kit

🔎 | DETAILS Have you noticed all the details and references to the city of our new home shirt? The new 2020/21 shirt goes on sale today 👉 https://t.co/BbeINDcNnz pic.twitter.com/OqBvotDHBF — Inter (@Inter_en) July 1, 2020

See Photos

The new shirt along with the wavy stripes features black bands on the sides with shirt sponsor ‘Pirelli’ written in white on the front. Black shorts and blue socks complete the kit, with the word ‘Inter’ inscribed on the socks and inside the shirt. However, fans are not quite excited about the new design as they feel it's a bit bland. Here are some of the reactions.

Ugly Design

Would've been far more appropriate if it was made in Milan. Ugly design. — Cris Lee 🌏 (@Cris_Lee_) July 1, 2020

You Missed This

You missed a photo in the gallery @Inter_en pic.twitter.com/JfFttSEO3n — Sam Innamorati (@PickleRings) July 1, 2020

Horrible

Stop posting this horrible shirt and announce the 3rd — Walter (@LeCalcioFoot) July 1, 2020

Not Good

Ugly. But it could be the last gen with Pirelli on it so I'll get it — Luis (@L_castro93) July 1, 2020

Nothing Could Save it

Sorry guys but the only thing to save in this shirt are the immortal black and blue colors 🖤💙 — cr_73 (@cr_73_) July 1, 2020

Speaking of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte’s men currently occupy the third position in Serie A but are 11 points behind table-toppers Juventus. Though the Nerazzuri’s are out of contention for any domestic title success, they still have a chance in Europe as the Italian club are in the Round of 16 of the Europa League and will take on Getafe once the competition resumes in August.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).