Liverpool have a tough assignment coming up against Italian champions Inter Milan at the San Siro in the first leg of the round of 16 tie. The Reds currently trail Manchester City in the Premier League but have been in brilliant attacking form since the start of this campaign. Jurgen Klopp knows the task ahead of the team is tough as Inter Milan are no pushovers. The Italians finished behind Real Madrid in the group stage and although there were a few minor hiccups in the first round, they smoothly sailed through it. Liverpool cruised through their group stage matches with six wins out of six. With both sides not holding back when it comes to attack, there is a fascinating game in prospect. RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Football Match in IST.

Inter Milan will be without the services of star midfielder Nicolo Barella who is suspended. Robin Gosens and Joaquin Correa are other notable absentees as they are not fully fit. Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni in defence will have to be on top of their game as they come up against the likes of Mo Salah and co. Edin Dzeko should keep Alexis Sanchez on the bench with the Bosnian preferred in attack.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, who faced off in the AFCON final, will start the contest for Liverpool. The duo will line up either side of Diogo Jota in the attacking third. Fabinho has chipped in with crucial goals off late for the Reds and remains the player to watch out for the English team. Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita should also feature in midfield with skipper Jordan Henderson a major doubt.

When is Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Inter Milan vs Liverpool clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium on February 17, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match. Inter Milan may struggle to contain Liverpool, particularly on the break. Expect the Reds to gain an early advantage in the tie.

