German giants Bayern Munich play an away tie against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League, looking to gain an edge in the tie. The Bavarians were beaten 4-2 by VFL Bochum in their last game and that came as a shocker for their fans. They will be eager to put the defeat behind and try and defeat Salzburg, a team well below them in terms of quality. Although Salzburg have been a dominant force in Austria, they have not shone on the European stages and it will be interesting to see how what tactics they will deploy considering they are playing at home. A solitary defeat in their last nine games across all competition is a perfect way to head into such high octane clash though. Robert Lewandowski Included in 23-Member Squad for UCL 2021-22 Match Against RB Salzburg, Check Full Squad.

Bernardo, Zlatko Junuzovic , Sekou Koita, Junior Adamu, Nicolas Seiwald and Benjamin Sesko are all ruled out for Salzburg with fitness issues. Mohamed Camara will sit deep at the base of midfield and try and protect the backline from Bayern’s wave after wave of attacking build up play. Brendon Aaronson is not expected to track back and is a floater in the no 10 spot with Karim Adeyemi and Noah Okafor as the forwards.

Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer are the notable absentees for Bayern Munich. Dayot Upamecano has not been at his best in the last few games for the German champions and all eyes will be on him as he partners Niklas Sule in the backline. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller have combined well to get the goals for the team and Salzburg will need to pay special attention to the duo.

When is RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg on February 17, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

Expect Bayern Munich to dominate and claim a vital away win in this matchup.

