Inter Milan vs Ludogorets, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Watch INT vs LUD Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Inter Milan Football Club (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Inter Milan will take on Ludogorets in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 clash. The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium on February 27, 2020 (late Thursday night). Inter came out as comfortable winners in the first leg as they won the game 2-0 in Bulgaria courtesy of goals from new signing Christian Eriksen and Belgian Romelu Lukaku. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Inter Milan vs Ludogorets in UEL 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy: Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Match in Europa League to Take Place Behind Closed Doors.

Inter Milan will be without the services of Suspended Lautaro Martinez while Kwadwo Asamoah and Tommaso Berni are ineligible for this clash. Roberto Gagliardini, Stefano Senisi and Sebastian Esposito will all miss out on this fixture due to injuries. The absence of Samir Handanovic will be a big factor in this game. Ludogorets, on the other hand, will be without forwards Jodi Lukoki and Dimo Bakalov as they are out injured. Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020 Match Postponed Over COVID-19 Fears.

When is Inter Milan vs Ludogorets, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Europa League 2019-20 round of 32 encounter between Inter Milan and Ludogorets will be played at the San Siro Stadium on February 28, 2020 (Friday). The INT vs LUD match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Ludogorets, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live telecast of Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Europa League 2019-20 round of 32 clash is available on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Network (SPN) is the official broadcaster of EUL 2019-20 in India. Fans can follow the live action of INT vs LUD match on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Ludogorets, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Inter Milan vs Ludogorets for its online fans in India.

Inter Milan are unbeaten against Bulgarian sides in European competitions in the last six games, winning three and drawing three. Inter have a good record after winning the first leg as they have progressed 17 out of 18 times losing just to Villareal during the 2005-06 Champions League campaign.