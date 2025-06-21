FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan drew their first game of the FIFA Club World Cup with Monterrey and will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on the Urawa Reds this evening. The Italian side are currently third in the points table in Group E behind leaders River Plate and second placed Monterrey. It is not as if they did not create chances in the last game but it was their finishing that let them down. Opponents Urawa Reds were beaten 3-1 by River Plate and they have a lot of improvements to do in their gameplay. Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: UEFA Europa Conference League Winners Suffer Shock Defeat As Mengao Become First Team To Qualify For Round of 16.

Hakan Calhanoglu will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Inter Milan. Davide Frattesi and Denzel Dumfries are ruled out of this tie for the Italians while Piotr Zielenski is not expected to play any part in the group stage. Lautaro Martinez and Francesco Pio Esposito will form the strike partnership. Nicolo Barella will look to create chances from the central areas with Luka Sucic providing support.

Ryoma Watanbe was brilliant against River Plate and Urawa Reds will bank on him to continue his good form in attack. Yusuke Matuso will be the focal point in attack with Savio, Watanbe, and Takahiro Sekine slotting in behind him to create chances. Kaito Yasui and Samuel Gustafson will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds Date Sunday, June 22 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Lumen Field, Seattle Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to gain their first win in the competition, Inter Milan will clash against Urawa Red Diamonds in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Sunday, June 22. The Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be held at Lumen Field, Seattle, and commences at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds live telecast on any TV channel. For Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Inter Milan need to fine tune a bit in this game and they should have little trouble securing a win.

