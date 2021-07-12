England ended up being on the losing side after losing out on penalties 3-2 against Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London. The fans have been trolling the Three Lions quite heavily as Euro 2020 did not come home as expected by them. On the other hand, Italian fans have flooded the Internet with funny memes and hilarious posts where they have put English players to a sword. The scoreboard read 1-1 at the final whistle and even the added minutes could not garner any result. Leonardo Bonucci Trolls England After Winning Euro 2020, Says ‘It’s Coming Rome’ (Watch Video).

Thus, the match boiled down to penalties. The players like Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Saka missed out on penalties and the Three Lions ended up being on the losing side. Post the win, Leonardo Bonucci was the one who trolled the team with the words, "It's coming Rome." While taking a victory lap, Bonucci was heard saying, "More pasta! We need to eat more pasta!” Now, let's have a look at the tweets by fans:

Tweets:

Life in two pictures😍 Bad luck my favorite. From London to Rome. 🏆#EnglandvsItaly #EurosInHindi pic.twitter.com/UCh8YxlOwH — Mubasher Basharat (@Mubashe67602710) July 12, 2021

First half vs second half

Coming to Rome

Saka : It's coming to home Chiellini : No, it's coming to Rome #EurosInHindi pic.twitter.com/qk0jtAYdDr — $alty $huga 👻 (@iamnananyamekye) July 11, 2021

Last one

After England lost to Italy, the English fans were seen going overboard expressing their displeasure as they not only hurled racist abuses at the players but even misbehaved by pelting glass bottles.

