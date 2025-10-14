Italy play Israel in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier game in Group I against Israel wherein a point will be enough for them to qualify for the main event. The Italians have 12 points from 5 matches played, second behind Norway who are miles ahead of everyone. The Azzurri head into the contest on the back of a four-game winning streak, crucial for them at a time when they were looking short on confidence. Israel are three points short of them and are currently third. They will be targeting a victory here which will open up the group. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Moise Kean is a major absentee for Italy as he is suffering from an ankle injury. Alessandro Bastoni will all miss out as he is suspended for this tie. Mateo Retegui and Giacomo Raspadori will be part of the two-man forward line. Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella will feature in central midfield and shoulder both the attacking and defensive responsibility here. Andrea Cambiaso and Leonardo Spinazzola will be deployed out wide.

Dor Peretz is suspended for Israel due to accumulation of yellow cards and his goal scoring exploits will be missed. Tai Baribo will be the central striker up top with Oscar Gloukh providing the creative impetus as the playmaker. Manor Solomon and Anan Khalaili will use their pace to create chances from the wings.

Italy vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Italy vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Wednesday, October 15 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Italy vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Italy National Football Team is set to clash with the Israel National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, October 15. The Italy vs Israel FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy and it starts at 12:15 AM (Indian Standard Time). Rat Runs Onto the Pitch During Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Cardiff, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Italy vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Italy vs Israel live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For Italy vs Israel online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Italy vs Israel, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Italy vs Israel live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. These two teams played out a goal fest when the last time they met and expect another fascinating battle this evening between them.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonyLIV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).