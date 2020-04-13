Ivan Rakitic Slams Barcelona for Poor Treatment, ‘I’m Not a Sack of Potatoes’, Says Croatian Midfielder

Ivan Rakitic (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has hit back at his club for the treatment meted out to him since the arrival of Frenkie de Jong. Rakitic, who has a contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2021, was reportedly forced to be part of the deal that would have seen Neymar return to Catalan club with the Croatian going to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange. But the 32-year-old refused to be part of any such deal and since then the club officials have been reportedly trying to force his departure. “I understand the situation but I’m not a sack of potatoes who you can do anything with,” the 2018 World Cup finalist said venting out his frustration at the club for such treatment. Ivan Rakitic Gets Roasted Again After Barcelona Introduced Quarantine Game on Social Media.

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and was part of the team that completed an incredible treble in the same year. In his first season at Camp Nou, Barcelona became the first-ever club to win the treble twice. And in six seasons at the club, Rakitic has won four La Liga titles and a Champions League winner’s medal among other titles. Ivan Rakitic Posts a Picture With Lionel Messi, Football Fans Say, ‘Leave Barcelona’ Here's Why.

“I want to be somewhere I feel wanted and respected. If that’s here then I’ll be delighted but if it’s somewhere else then I’ll be the one who decides where, not anyone else,” the Croatian told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The midfielder also revealed his disappointment at losing his place to new arrival De Jong this season. But insisted that he wants to see out his contract at the club meaning Barcelona will not be able to sell him and make any profit. He has started just 10 of Barcelona’s 27 La Liga matches and played only 31 times this season. The club was on top of the La Liga point standings when the league was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Last year was the best of the six I’ve had here and I was annoyed with how I was treated. I was very surprised and I didn’t understand it. The results have not been the best and I haven’t played much, that is why I felt hurt,” he said. “I had a very strange first half of the season, it was very uncomfortable and surprising for me. But I hope I can finish this last year of my contract."