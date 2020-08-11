Borussia Dortmund aimed a sly dig at Manchester United with a smiling picture of Jadon Sancho in Dortmund attire. Sancho, 20, has been heavily linked with United and remains their top priority target this summer. But Dortmund have refused to sell the England international for anything less than 108 million pounds. Sancho, who has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils, has travelled with Dortmund to Switzerland for the pre-season training. Dortmund tweeted a picture of him from the training session to perhaps suggest that the player was going nowhere. Despite Jadon Sancho Transfer Bombshell, Here Is Why Manchester United Fans Shouldn’t Be Worried.

Sancho’s picture on Dortmund’s twitter account appeared just hours after club sporting director Michael Zorc insisted that Sancho will be remaining at the club next season. Dortmund reportedly gave United an August 10 deadline to pay the 108 million pounds and complete Sanchos signing post which, the Bundesliga club had warned, Sancho will not be sold. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Drops Big Hint on Jadon Sancho's Transfer (Watch Video).

Borussia Dortmund Trolls Manchester United

You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/RK0rFmngyt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

Dortmund posted a picture of Sancho smiling while relaxing perhaps after a training session. “You love to see it,” Dortmund captioned the image with a smiley. In the picture, Sancho can be seen sitting outside the training centre and smiling for the camera. Manchester United fans immediately haunted the posts eager to know more about the transfer.

Manchester United Fans After Michael Zorc's Comments

Man United Fans in the Mud

Man utd fans in the mud — John Weyn (@WeynJohn19) August 10, 2020

Dortmund Teasing United Fans

You’re teasing us at this point😭😭😭😭 — Waba (@OaOsama03) August 10, 2020

United have already passed Dortmunds deadline to complete the transfer but believe a deal can be agreed for Sancho’s transfer before October 5, the Premier League summer transfer deadline day. The club have refused to pay the amount demanded while Dortmund will not lower their valuation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).