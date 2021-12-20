Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will face off against each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The JFC vs BFC, ISL 2021-22 clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on December 20, 2021 (Monday) as both teams ain for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both teams have experienced contrasting campaigns so far as Jamshedpur FC are currently fighting for a top-four finish as they are placed third in the team standings. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have been underwhelming so far and will look to end their winless run as soon as possible. Just one win in seven games has seen the former champions linger near the bottom of the table and are expected to be the underdogs against Jamshedpur.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on December 20, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs BFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

