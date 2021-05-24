With qualification to the Champions League at stake, Juventus strolled to a 4-1 win over Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara that helped them finish fourth, with other results going their way on Sunday. The Bianconeri thus qualified for the Champions League 2021-2022 with 78 points behind Inter Milan (91 points), AC Milan (79 points) and Atalanta (78 points) at the expense of Napoli, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched by Andrea Pirlo for this all-important game but Federico Chiesa made sure that they didn't miss the Portuguese star. In just the sixth minute, the Italian winger scored from a rebound to give Juventus the crucial lead in this encounter. Paulo Dybala then showcased some fine dribbling skills and set up Alvaro Morata for the second goal from close range. A third strike, added by Adrien Rabiot into the bottom corner before half-time decided the outcome of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: CR7 Reportedly Willing to Take Pay Cut for his Return to Manchester United, Portugal Star Closer Than Ever to Signing Up With Red Devils

Bologna vs Juventus Goals Video Highlights

Morata however, wasn't finished though. The Spanish striker capitalised on a pass from Leonardo Bonucci in the 47th minute and found the back of the net to make it 4-0 to Juventus. Bologna striker Riccardo Orsolini, however pulled one goal back for the visitors in the 85th minute, but that wasn't enough to stop the Juventus juggernaut on the day. Although it was a comfortable victory, their fate rested on the outcome of the Napoli vs Hellas Verona match, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate. As Juventus Booked Champions League 2021-22 Place, Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Transfer Rumours Says, 'Fino Alla Fine'

The Juventus players were also seen watching the Napoli match from the pitchside monitor and they erupted in cheers and celebrations when that match ended in a draw. Coach Pirlo is also confident of carrying on with the role despite his future at Juventus being under question.

