Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani Doing Well After Being Diagnosed with Coronavirus, Says, ‘I Consider Myself Lucky’

Daniele Rugani (Photo Credits: AFP)

A few days ago, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was diagnosed with coronavirus and post this, the team suspended their practice session till April 3. 2020. Rugani is currently in quarantine for 14 days and has been doing well. The defender has been doing well and even spoke to the official channel of Juventus. Rugani has been catching up with the Harry Potter series to enjoy the unexpected break and said that he feels lucky because it only helped people to raise awareness. Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani Becomes First Serie a Footballer to Test Positive for Coronavirus.

"I'm fine, I've been pretty good. I haven't had the symptoms you read about in the news. I was lucky despite it being a good hit because I was the first in our environment to get it. I hope it will serve to raise awareness,” he said to the official channel of Juventus. Rugani was the first player to be tested positive and the announcement of the same after Juventus beat Inter Milan by 2-0. Shortly after the clash, the massive outbreak of coronavirus led to the cancellation of matches at Serie A 2019-20.

After Rugani was tested positive, Cristiano Ronaldo sent out a message to his teammate on Twitter. "I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my team-mate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to save others,” read CR7’s post on social media.