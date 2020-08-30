Juventus have made their first signing under new manager Andrea Pirlo and its Schalke and the United States midfielder Weston McKennie. The USMT international joined the Italian champions on a one-year loan deal worth with an option to buy at the end of the season. The Texas-born footballer in recent seasons. The American has established himself as one of the top young talents in world football and has been one of the most consistent players in an inconsistent Schalke side. Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Officially Back’ With Juventus for New Season As Bianconeri Begin Life Under Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus announced the signing of Weston McKennie on Saturday. The American has joined on a year-long loan deal worth €4.5 million with record Italian champions holding an €18.5 million (£16.5m/$22m) purchase option plus up to €7m in bonuses if certain performance-related clauses are met. Cristiano Ronaldo Gears Up For New Football Season With Juventus, Shares Photo of Well-Toned Physique Post Workout (See Pic).

Weston McKennie will be one of the several American footballers in recent years making a move to several top European leagues. The US international joined Schalke in 2016 after spending seven years at MLS club FC Dallas. The 22-year-old will be the second arrival for Juventus this season after Arthur Melo from Barcelona.

Juventus are starting fresh under Andrea Pirlo and the new manager demands younger and faster players which has seen the Italians let go off older stars such as Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi. It is reported that Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira have also been told by the club to leave during the summer transfer window.

Juventus won their ninth successive Serie A title but fell short on the European stage as they were surprisingly knocked out from the round of 16 by underdogs Lyon. This resulted in the sacking of Maurizio Sarri but with Andrea Pirlo now at the helm, Bianconeri will be hoping to end their European drought.

