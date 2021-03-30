Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon might be on the move in the summer as several clubs interested in signing the veteran goal-keeper. The 43-year-old has been one of the mainstays for the Bianconeri in recent years but with Wojciech Szczesny thriving in the number 1 role, Buffon might be looking for an exit in search of regular game-time. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Not Interested in Resigning Juventus Star.

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Gianluigi Buffon might leave Juventus in the summer with rivals Napoli and Portuguese outfit Porto among those interested in the veteran. The 43-year-old has made just 10 appearances for the Bianconeri this season, with just five of them coming in Serie A.

It is understood that Buffon is willing to serve as a deputy to Wojciech Szczesny for the rest of the season and will consider moving once his contract comes to an end in the summer. Napoli could be the first option as they look to fill the spot between the sticks of regular keeper David Ospina decides to move on with Atalanta expressing interest.

FC Porto are one of the mentioned destinations for the veteran keeper as they look to sign an experienced star in the goal following Spanish legend Iker Casillas’ retirement from the sport in 2020. French outfit Lille are also one of the clubs interested in acquiring the services of the 43-year-old World Cup winner.

Gianluigi Buffon signed for Juventus in 2001 and spent 18 years at the club winning countless titles before securing am move to PSG in 2018. Following a short stay in France, the veteran returned to the Turin club in 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).