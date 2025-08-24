Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Juventus will begin their Italian Serie A campaign with a home game against Parma this evening. The Bianconeri finished fourth last term and for large parts of the season, they did not create any pressure on Napoli and Inter Milan for claiming the championship. Manager Igor Tudor has his task cut out as he looks to get the club back to the top. Opponents Parma finished 16th in the 2024/25 season and it is imperative they make a strong start to the new campaign. They will be thoroughly challenged though as they face one of the best sides in the country. On Which Channel Serie A 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Italian Football League Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Nicolo Savona, Juan Cabal, and Fabio Miretti are the players missing out Juventus due to injuries. Bremer has been declared match fit and should be part of the matchday squad for the home side. Jonathan David will lead the attack with Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yeldiz as the attacking midfielders. Manuel Locatelli will be the make side tick in central midfield with his slick passing game.

Parma will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Mateo Pellegrino playing as the lone striker up top. Christian Ordonez and Pontus Almqvist will try and create chances for the side as the duo line up as the attacking playmakers. Mandela Keita and Adrian Bernabe will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the visitors.

Juventus vs Parma Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Juventus vs Parma Date Monday, August 25 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live streaming, no telecast available

When is Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Juventus will commence their campaign in Serie A 2025-26 as they clash with Parma in their first match of Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, August 25. The Juventus vs Parma match is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Serie A Side AS Roma Signed Evan Ferguson on Loan From Brighton and Hove Albion.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Juventus vs Parma live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Juventus vs Parma La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, don't have an online viewing option for watching Serie A 2025-26 matches. Although nothing has been confirmed from their end, GXR is still the official live streaming partner of Serie A 2025-26 in India and fans might get to watch the Juventus vs Parma live streaming online on its app and website if they make it available, but it is yet to be confirmed from GXR's end. Fans can get the live score updates of the match on the social media handles of both teams. Juventus at home should dominate this game enroute a routine win.

