Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe scored a goal in the World Cup 2021 Qualifiers match in Finland vs France at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. With this, Les Bleus have now qualified for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Karim Benzema scored a goal in the 66th minute of the match and then exactly 10 minutes later Kylian Mbappe netted yet another goal and took the team to 2-0. After the match, the Real Madrid player went on to post a tweet on social media. Finland vs France: Karim Benzema & Kylian Mbappe Lead France to 2-0 Win in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers (Watch Goal Highlights).

Benzema posted a couple of pictures of himself while scoring a goal. In the other picture, Benzema was seen celebrating his goal against Finland. As a part of the caption, he even hailed team France for the kind of a show they put up. "Good result to end the break well, let's go team," read the caption of the snaps. A few of his teammates also reacted to the snaps and also commented on the same.

Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karim Benzema (@karimbenzema)

The official account of France football also posted a tweet on social media and hailed the team for their qualification in the World Cup.

Les Bleus officially qualified for the 2022 World Cup! 🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/Ycrs5gkxar — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 13, 2021

The likes of Belgium, France, Denmark, England, Germany Netherlands and Serbia have qualified for the World Cup. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Russia, Scotland Italy, Turkey are among the ones qualified for playoffs.

